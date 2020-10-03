Power supply slowly restored to most areas

Electricity has been restored to most parts of Nelson Mandela Bay — expect for the Kragga Kamma area.

Thousands of residents woke up on Saturday without electricity due to a number of oil circuit breakers tripping in Chatty, Mount Road and Ditchling.

Head of infrastructure, Mongameli Bobani, said circuit breakers for Kragga Kamma at Ditchling substation had tripped.

This, he said, causing a secondary trip which affecting large parts of the city.

He said three substations had been affected.

“The supply has been restored in most areas except for Kragga Kamma. Staff are still working tirelessly to restore power in that area.”

An oil circuit breaker trips, often due to a faulty transformer, cables or overhead lines to prevent a substation from exploding.

In September, the city was hit with a power outage every day — on average.

These were not linked to load-shedding.

All this comes as businesses and residents struggle with water outages, load-shedding and Covid-19 setbacks, the constant power outages are creating even more havoc.