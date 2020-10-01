Burnt bodies of two men found in Motherwell in separate incidents

Port Elizabeth police are investigating two separate cases of murder after the burnt bodies of two men were found in Motherwell this week.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said in the first incident, reported to police on Monday, the severely burnt body of Johannes Bantu, 25, was found among rubble in Kaulela Street, NU8, at about 2pm.

In the second incident on Tuesday, police responded to a scene in the same street after a community member allegedly saw a man who had been set alight, at about 8pm.

Swart said fire department officials extinguished the fire and the body of a man, believed to be in his early twenties, was found.

“It is further alleged that the victim sustained head injuries prior to being set alight.

“His identity is still unknown,” Swart said.

Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Tembisile Patekile alluded to the murders possibly being incidents of mob justice.

He warned the community about taking the law into their own hands.

“Criminals must be reported to the police.

“The community also need to partner with the police in anti-crime initiatives and stop these acts of vigilantism.

“One cannot solve crime by committing crime,” Patekile said.

Anyone who can assist can contact the Motherwell police on 041-407-6402 or detective Warrant Officer Marrilyn Jungli on 079-896-5903 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

HeraldLIVE