Pitso Mosimane‚ who will on Friday be officially unveiled in Cairo as the new coach of Egyptian and African football giants Al Ahly‚ has appealed for patience from his new club’s fanatical supporters.

The African Club of the Century confirmed Mosimane’s appointment – which TimesLIVE is informed is on a two-year contract without an option to renew – on Thursday.

Mosimane and his manager/agent Moira Tlhagale flew out of the country on Thursday as the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach goes to take on arguably the biggest club football coaching job on the continent.

In his acceptance speech in a video that will be posted on social media‚ which TimesLIVE has seen‚ Mosimane described himself as being “humbled and honoured” to join Ahly.

He thanked “captain Bibo and all the board members of Al Ahly for entrusting me with the difficult task ahead”.

“They showed confidence in me and they believe I can take the team to a bigger and bigger space.”

Captain Bibo is the popular nickname of Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib.

Mosimane‚ no doubt aware of the high expectations the Ahly fans will have on him‚ pleaded with them to allow him to settle in.

“To the Red Devils I say give the space‚ give me the time and I will take Al Ahly to the next level‚” he said.

Mosimane goes straight into the fire as he will faces the challenge of leading the Red Devils to a ninth Caf Champions League title they so desperately crave‚ having last won the continent’s premier club knockout competition way back in 2013.

While he has a few league matches to complete the domestic season of a championship race that Ahly have already won‚ Mosimane faces the tough prospect of having to overcome his old enemies Wydad Casablanca of Morocco over a two-legged Champions League semifinal later this month.