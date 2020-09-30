News

WATCH LIVE | Blade Nzimande briefs media on Covid-19 level 1 lockdown regulations

Starts at 2pm

By TimesLIVE - 30 September 2020

Regulations relating to Covid-19 level 1 restrictions will be discussed by higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Herald and Weekend Post lockdown video
Southern Kings donation appeal by players

Most Read

X