WATCH LIVE | Blade Nzimande briefs media on Covid-19 level 1 lockdown regulations
Starts at 2pm
Regulations relating to Covid-19 level 1 restrictions will be discussed by higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande.
TimesLIVE
