Security officer allegedly shot and wounded man, 25, near racecourse

Case of attempted murder opened after Fairview protests

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 25-year-old man was shot in the knee, allegedly by an employee of a private security company, during a protest at the Fairview Racecourse nearly two weeks ago.



Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man had been wounded as he left his shack at the nearby informal settlement on September 17...

