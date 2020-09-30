Rassie Erasmus has mixed views on SA’s PRO16 move

Despite SA Rugby bosses voting to seek a future in the northern hemisphere’s expanded PRO16, SA’s national director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has mixed feeling about the venture.

The four teams voted to potentially make the transition to PRO16 were the existing Super Rugby franchises — the Vodacom Bulls, the Emirates Lions, the Cell C Sharks and the DHL Stormers.

The decision was taken by the 13 voting member unions of SA Rugby at a specially convened meeting to determine international participation and competition formats in a Covid-affected rugby environment.

Erasmus has said there would be problems with a move to Europe, but he did not want to elaborate in a virtual media briefing.

There is already a strong SA presence in the PRO14 and Bok Marcell Coetzee has been a standout player for Ulster.

“Please don’t quote me and say this is the way to go,” Erasmus said.

“The first benefit is that, as a fan, you'll be watching the game [PRO16 rugby] in the same time zone.

“You’ll watch it in the afternoon, have a braai and a few beers with mates.

“It makes a difference.

“For us as coaches and players, you can get on a plane, sleep on it and actually play the next day.

“That’s nice, for broadcasting and for your own planning.

“There are regular flights that you can get everywhere.”

Erasmus has first-hand experience of European rugby following a successful spell in Ireland as Munster’s director of rugby.

“You will play against countries’ best players who are normally ranked high on the world rankings.

“I don’t want to make this a rule of thumb because we were ranked No 7 not long ago,” Erasmus said.

“But currently, when you think where Argentina and Australia are ranked, they’re 10th and seventh respectively.

“Ireland is invariably in the top four. Wales is always in the top five.

“Even Scotland remain very competitive.

“Those are the benefits.

“I can tell you of a lot of problems too but, in my opinion, the moment people start knowing the players who play there, they’ll discover there are a lot of South Africans in those leagues.

“They'll see those players are very good and play at a level close to Test match rugby.”

The new direction for SA Rugby was determined by the Saru general meeting as it is the highest authority in rugby.

The meeting rejected the first option of remaining in a PRO14 format and leaving four franchises to engage in potential successor Sanzaar domestic formats.

SA Rugby will now accelerate preliminary conversations with PRO Rugby Championship DAC on SA Rugby’s representation in the competition.

PRO Rugby Championship DAC is the owner of PRO14, and is a joint venture between the rugby unions of Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said the meeting and options had been presented as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the unilateral decision by the New Zealand Rugby Union to proceed with a domestic or trans-Tasman competition.

Roux said New Zealand’s decision made it impossible to deliver the 14-team Vodacom Super Rugby competition that had been agreed by the partners and for which five-year broadcasting agreements had been signed.

“Our members are excited about the prospect of closer alignment with PRO Rugby Championship and seeking a northern hemisphere future, but we would not have been taking this decision but for actions elsewhere,” Roux said.

