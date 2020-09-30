Legal bid to stop disciplinary hearing against Amatola Water boss fails

Efforts by an East London-based legal firm to stop the disciplinary hearing of suspended Amatola Water CEO Vuyo Zitumane failed in the East London high court on Tuesday.

Zitumane was placed on cautionary suspension after an investigation commissioned by water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu this year.

“Amatola Water welcomes the Eastern Cape high court judgment on the matter between Mayedwa Attorneys and Amatola Water,” Amatola Water spokesperson Nosisa Sogayise said.

“Amatola Water agrees with the judgment that the application by Mayedwa Attorneys to interdict the disciplinary proceedings against suspended Zitumane, pending their review application of alleged termination of their contract, is not urgent and was dismissed with costs.”

Sogayise said the water entity agreed with the judge that there were no grounds to grant an urgent interdict to Mayedwa as there is no harm to be endured by the applicant if her matter is dealt with later.

“There is, however, prejudice to the other parties if the interdict is granted and the disciplinary hearings are delayed,” she said.

Sogayise said it was the entity’s view that the court application was yet another tactic to delay the commencement of the disciplinary hearings against the suspended CEO.

“As the board, we are satisfied that the courts decided not to impose on the powers of the board in its dealings with its employees,” she said.