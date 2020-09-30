‘Safe accommodation’ for Bay council speaker cost R130,000
It cost the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality about R130,000 to accommodate council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya and her family at a “place of safety” for a month last year.
This equates to more than R4,000 a day from October 8 to November 8. ..
