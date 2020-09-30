Another meeting proposed to ease taxi tensions
A senior Nelson Mandela traffic department official has proposed that members of the Algoa Taxi Association (ATA) and owners of jikeleza’s operating in the northern areas, again come to the table to resolve tensions.
This, despite the Algoa Taxi Association, metro police and traffic officials meeting on Monday to address the issue of what ATA members say are jikelezas hijacking their routes and clientele...
