Health MEC launches probe into ‘funny’ tender activities

“I will not get into much detail about these contracts for now as all will be revealed by the process we are undertaking.

“It will be that process which will determine whether we are instituting full-blown investigations into these tenders or not. Any other action we take will come out of this verification process.

“We suspect that there is something funny here. These contracts were awarded for six months, but within days apart, claims for payment were being submitted, and we want to look at the process to verify these claims, invoices and payments.

“We will be checking all their claimed PPE deliveries to see if they had indeed been made. We will closely be tracking down from the first delivery to the last. We will be scrutinising all the documents signed for receiving these PPE,” Gomba said.

“Before we pay, you must have something that says you did deliver. All our stores in Port Elizabeth, East London and Mthatha must be able to give us such documentary proof and show us where each of the delivered PPE went.”

Asked whether provincial finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko was aware of the health department’s internal probe, his spokesperson, Mzukisi Solani, was also cagey with details.

“First, provincial treasury is conducting a normal auditing exercise at all provincial departments for all Covid-19 related procurement, working with the auditor-general.

“On the other hand, we are working with law enforcement agencies, including the SIU, on a number of PPE procurement investigations.

“At this point, however, we cannot give a lot of information as the matter is still under the sub judice rule,” Solani said.