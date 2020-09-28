Second funeral for PE family following poisoning
Grieving mother fears her shattered heart won’t mend
Matthew Ingram would often sit quietly next to his mother and without saying a word, he would just hold her hand.
Selina had found comfort in the silence and the warmth of his touch...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.