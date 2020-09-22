News

JMPD officer shot, robbed of gun in Lenasia

By Iavan Pijoos - 22 September 2020
The officer was shot in the stomach, robbed of his firearm and wallet and his car was taken. The car was later found abandoned not far from the crime scene.
A Johannesburg metro police officer has been admitted to hospital after being attacked and shot on his way home in Lenasia.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said 35-year-old Malvin Maswanganyi stopped his unmarked VW Polo to speak to a community member on Sunday evening when he was attacked from behind.

Minnaar said the Maswanganyi was shot in the stomach, robbed of his firearm and wallet and his car was taken. The car was later found abandoned not far from the crime scene.

“The officer's wallet was found inside a taxi and the taxi driver who found it handed it over to JMPD officers the following day.”

Minnaar said the officer was currently in a stable condition in Milpark Hospital.

