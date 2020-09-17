Schoolteacher jailed for 10 years after Vanderbijlpark child's kidnap for ransom

The four kidnappers of a six-year-old pupil from Vanderbijlpark a year ago were sentenced to lengthy jail terms on Thursday.

Ringleader Tharina Human, a 28-year-old grade RR teacher, and accomplices Laetitia Nel, 41, Pieter van Zyl, 51 and Bafokeng Molemohi, 24, were sentenced in the Gauteng high court, sitting in Palm Ridge, after they all entered guilty pleas.

None has previous convictions.

Human was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment of which five years are suspended on condition that she is not again convicted of kidnapping. She was sentenced to five years for extortion, which will run concurrently with her first sentence. Effectively, Human must serve 10 years in prison.