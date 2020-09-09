News

Security guard in court after fatal shooting of wife as she reported domestic violence to police

Nomahlubi Jordaan Reporter 09 September 2020
A Mthatha security guard has appeared in court for allegedly shooting his wife dead at a police station, where she was reporting a case of domestic violence.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A security guard appeared in the Mthatha magistrate's court on Wednesday for allegedly shooting dead his wife as she was reporting a case of domestic violence at a police station.

Yandisa Daniso, 42, briefly appeared in court on charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder and unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place after the incident at Madeira police station in the Eastern Cape town on Monday.

“It is alleged that on Monday, a 28-year-old woman was reporting a case of domestic violence at Madeira police station in the Mthatha CBD, when Daniso, her husband, entered and shot her dead,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

“He attempted to flee the scene but was immediately apprehended by the police.”

Eyewitness Songezo Sanazo earlier told DispatchLIVE that he was at the station to certify documents when the shooting started.

“I heard the first shot and I thought it was not something serious. But I had to run for cover and hide behind the wall when I heard a second one, third and fourth while other people were running away from the yard screaming. We were all terrified,” he said.

Daniso's case was postponed to September 18 for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

