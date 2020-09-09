Police charge woman after gun incident at shopping centre
A woman has been charged with pointing a gun at protesters outside a Clicks store in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, as she apparently felt threatened.
The 52-year-old woman, of Walmer, was summoned to the Walmer police station yesterday and arrived at the station accompanied by her husband and advocate Terry Price SC, where her gun was confiscated..
