Former lawyer, on parole, in court for brutal murder of his four children

A former lawyer who allegedly hacked to death three of his children with an axe and bludgeoned the last-born with a rock after accusing his wife of cheating has appeared in court.

Senyatsi Lucas Phasha is accused of murdering Katlego, 9, Joyce, 7, Tshepo, 5, and Adel, 3. He appeared in the Limpopo high court on Wednesday, where his case was postponed to March 15 2021 for trial. He is in custody.

“Phasha allegedly killed his four children after accusing his wife of cheating. Before the murder, Phasha had posted a series of tirades on Facebook blaming his wife for cheating on him, infecting him with HIV and warning that she would never see their children again,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

On his Facebook page, Phasha had written: “I am very angry at her, her friends and her lovers.”