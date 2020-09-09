Clicks urged to upskill staff, 'wounded' by EFF tactics

Clicks has since clarified that the advert was not its own but belonged to one of its customers, TRESemme, which falls under Unilever. Clicks took down the advert, issued an apology and suspended some of its staff over the advert. A senior executive decided to resign amid the furore.

Gobodo said while it may have been a TRESemme advert, Clicks would not shy away from taking accountability “for allowing our people to slip up such that this thing ended up on our website.”

“But I was asking management, how is it possible that our people can look at this image and think that it is normal. So it talks to our processes and it also talks to our diversity and inclusion ... which is why, as a board, we call for management to upskill our people,” she said.

Discrimination and racism, she said, were not a Clicks problem but a South African problem.

“Transformation is a journey. Clicks is not where it should be but it is ahead more than most,” she said, adding that 50% of its board is black and 40% of the board comprises women.

Clicks has resolved to remove TRESemme’s products from its shelves. Gobodo said it would be filling the gap with more local black suppliers.

