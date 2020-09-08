Welkom man caught with uncut diamonds and drugs
Free State police confiscated uncut diamonds and drugs at a suspect’s residence on Monday.
Brig Motantsi Makhele of Free State police said members of the Welkom K9 unit were busy with their routine patrols in the CBD when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Muizen Street.
“The vehicle was approached tactically and members conducted a search which led to the confiscation of several pieces of diamonds.
“They took the suspect to his residence, a flat in the Welkom CBD. On arrival, while they continued with the search the following were found inside the garage: 22 chrystal meth tablets, 275 Mandrax tablets and one ziplock [bag of] cocaine,” Makhele said.
A 41-year-old Nigerian was arrested for possession of uncut diamonds and dealing in drugs. The seized items are estimated to have a street value of R40,000, added Makhele.
The suspect is expected to appear soon in the Welkom magistrate's court.
