Boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of 15-year-old girl
A 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 15-year-old girl in Bultfontein in the Free State.
Police spokesman Brig Motantsi Makhele said the body of Tshepo Diphoko was found on September 1 inside a vandalised building in the town.
She had bruises on her body and had a nose bleed, Makhele said.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was last seen with her boyfriend a day before the body was discovered.”
The suspect appeared in Bultfontein magistrate’s court last week and the case was postponed to September 8 for bail application.
