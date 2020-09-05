'Seeing him so still really hurt us' - family and community pay final respects to 'joyous' Nateniël Julies

The community of Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, came out in their numbers on Saturday morning to pay their last respects to Nateniël Julies who was allegedly killed by police.

The funeral for the 16-year-old who suffered from Down syndrome was held on Saturday.

Nikkel Crescent Street, where Julies lived in a flat complex, was overflowing with people from all walks of life.

A hearse bearing a white coffin with Julies' body departed from his home in Hillbrow flats in Extension 8 at about 8.30am for his funeral.

Candles, flowers and pictures were placed on a vehicle on the side of the road in remembrance of the young man whose death has touched so many people.