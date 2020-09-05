#PrayForKaizerChiefs trends on Twitter
Kaizer Chiefs fans have taken their prayers for their team to win the league title on “Super Saturday” to the Twittersphere, with the hashtag “#PrayForKaizerChiefs” trending.
Amakhosi fans – desperate to see their team end four previous campaigns without a trophy in their 50th anniversary season – literally took their prayers online in an attempt to “manifest” the trophy on Saturday.
The Absa Premiership is poised for a dramatic finish in its final round, where all eight matches kick off at 3.30pm.
Chiefs (56 points and a +21 goal difference) meet second-last-placed Baroka FC (28 points), who also need a win to escape the dreaded playoff position.
Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns (56 points, +18 goal difference), who have closed what was a 13-point gap from Chiefs in December, meet third-last Black Leopards, who need a win to be sure of remaining a point above Baroka.
Psalm 118 v 24— N N D W A Y A M A Ṱ O (@dharsa_) September 5, 2020
"This is the day the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it."#PrayForKaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/4PIl4ZJPf8
Father God u have been with this team since the beginning they have dodged the bullet so many times it's time to show how powerful u are I trust in u and our players Ipontshahatse for the last time Good luck to my boys✌️✌️✌️ #PrayForKaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/Mkb5qArfpU— Nthabeigh🇿🇦🔱😘 (@Nthabel31326273) September 5, 2020
We are manifesting this today 🙏🙏🙏🙏 and shutting put that other FC with 200 fans #PrayForKaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/qSOb2IiHYg— Koketso Givenchy🦾 (@KoketsoGiven) September 5, 2020
Even Gogo is against us 🙆🏽♂️— Karabo Motake 🇿🇦🇧🇼 (@motakenic) September 5, 2020
#PrayForKaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/NMViO7a0x7
Of course, the word Sundowns was also trending, as Masandawana’s supporters also took to Twitter to wish their team the best:
00:00— iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) September 4, 2020
🙏🏿🕯️Kaizer Chiefs draw🕯️🙏🏿
🙏🏿🕯️Mamelodi Sundowns win🕯️🙏🏿#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/BmPKuEY14H
