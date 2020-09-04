Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals under pressure as Nehawu staff protest

The high care unit at Port Elizabeth‘s Dora Nginza Hospital was severely understaffed and student nurses had to be brought in to man the labour ward on Thursday as hundreds of union members protested around the country over a range of issues.



Nehawu members gathered at the Port Elizabeth City hall to protest in connection with the implementation of wage agreements, the permanent employment of community health workers as drivers of primary health-care and ensuring a safe working environment by full compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act across all sectors...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.