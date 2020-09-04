Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals under pressure as Nehawu staff protest
The high care unit at Port Elizabeth‘s Dora Nginza Hospital was severely understaffed and student nurses had to be brought in to man the labour ward on Thursday as hundreds of union members protested around the country over a range of issues.
Nehawu members gathered at the Port Elizabeth City hall to protest in connection with the implementation of wage agreements, the permanent employment of community health workers as drivers of primary health-care and ensuring a safe working environment by full compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act across all sectors...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.