Metro allocates R11m to refurbish seven transformers

Frequent power outages could soon be a thing of the past for Nelson Mandela Bay residents and businesses, according to infrastructure and engineering portfolio head Mongameli Bobani.

This after the municipality allocated R11m to refurbish seven electricity transformers.

Bobani said work had already started at the Neave substation, which supplies the Neave industrial area.

Speaking at a site visit to the substation on Thursday, Bobani said the metro had opted to refurbish the transformers as opposed to replacing them after an analysis by municipal engineers.

“This particular transformer is about 60 years old, so it has really carried us through the years as it has surpassed its lifespan already.

“We supply power to a number of businesses in this area, including Livingstone Hospital, so it is very important for us to ensure that the transformer here is effective and efficient as part of our continuous efforts to address the issue of ageing infrastructure in our city.”

Asked about replacing the aged transformers, municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said the exercise would be too costly and had not been budgeted for.

Bobani said his directorate was committed to saving jobs in the city and attracting investors by ensuring the power supply was reliable in industrial areas.

“We are working on fixing the generator that we have in the city and now finalising a few maintenance issues.

“I can tell everyone that load-shedding in Nelson Mandela Bay will be a thing of the past.

“We are working to ensure that the generator is working — load-shedding is costing the economy of our city and inconveniencing our residents,” Bobani said.

However, power utility Eskom emphases on its website that localised outages should not be confused with load-shedding.