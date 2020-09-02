Five South African universities place high in latest global rankings

Eleven of the 26 universities in SA were featured in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021, released on Wednesday.

The rankings compared a record 1,527 research-led universities from 93 countries and regions and five of the country's institutions were among the top 500.

The rankings are the only global performance tables that judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions, namely teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

While the University of Cape Town was one of the world's top 200 universities in the survey, ranked 155, four other South African institutions were in the global top 500.

They are the University of the Witwatersrand (201-250) category, down from 194th last year, Stellenbosch University (251-300), University of KwaZulu-Natal (351-400) and Durban University of Technology (401-500).

North West University (501-600), University of Pretoria (601-800), University of Johannesburg (601-800), University of the Western Cape (601-800) and the University of SA (1000+) and the Tshwane University of Technology (1000+) completed the round up of South African institutions in the rankings.