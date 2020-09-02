Age no barrier to fighting Covid

Lively giggles and bright smiles welcome visitors at Summerstrand’s Somerson Frail Care Centre as eight elderly residents, aged 90 to 101, celebrate their recent recovery from the deadly Covid-19.

The three eldest among them Orpa du Preez, 101, Kit la Grange, 98, and Millicent Nel, 96, said they felt blessed to have overcome the virus swiftly under the care of the centre’s nursing staff.

They were among nine out of the centre’s 16 residents who tested positive for the virus which took the life of one resident.

“I feel as good as I always do everyday,” La Grange said when asked how she felt on Tuesday after the recovery.

An energetic Nel said she was blessed to have recovered from the virus at her age, especially since the elderly were said to be more vulnerable to the virus.

Nel and La Grange are among three asymptomatic patients while Du Preez displayed mild flu symptoms.

“I feel wonderful because I didn’t have any symptoms when I had the virus. I haven’t been feeling any different.

“Funny enough, I had no fears at all when I was told that I had contracted the virus.

“I knew I was well looked after and had everything I needed available,” Nel said.

Somerson Frail Care Centre nurse Jenny du Preez said the centre recorded its first Covid-19 case in May when a 92 year-old patient displayed symptoms of the virus.

The resident died two days after she was tested and her results came out positive for Covid-19, prompting the centre to test more residents.

“Immediately after the first resident’s results came out positive, we tested all those who had been in contact with her and found one more to be positive but she has since recovered.

“At a later stage more residents started showing flu symptoms and we tested everyone.

“Seven more residents tested positive,” Du Preez said.

She said recoveries included one patient who had been on permanent oxygen therapy at the time of contracting the virus.

The elderly residents survived without needing medication despite having underlying illnesses such as hypertension and respiratory problems, Du Preez said.

She said the centre has been locked down since before the national lockdown was implemented.

“We advised families not to visit any more, for the residents’ safety.

“We took all precautions and supplied our residents with vitamin C and zinc even before they fell ill.

“As a matter of fact, that’s all they stayed on and did not need to take any medication.”

The infected residents were isolated at the centre until fully recovered, she said.

“It was such a strange time for them, not being able to see their families but they were all very accepting and continue to maintain social distancing.”

She said some of their 28 staff members had also tested positive and recovered.

“Strangely, our staff were more ill than the residents although most of our staff are in the 40 to 50 age group,” she said.

Somerson now has no active Covid-19 cases. However, visitors are still not allowed to enter the premises.

HeraldLIVE