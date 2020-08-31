Poisoned teenager still fighting for his life
While poisoned Tammy Ingram, 12, was laid to rest on Saturday, her older brother, Matthew, continues to fight for his life in a Port Elizabeth hospital.
Tammy, Westering High School pupil Matthew, 16, and their parents, Stanton, 49, and Selina, 43, were rushed to Netcare Greeancres Hospital last weekend after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas...
