Horror Eastern Cape crash kills four

Four men died and three people left seriously injured when a VW Polo Vivo collided with a Toyota Quantam minibus taxi near Mthatha on Saturday morning.

According to eye witnesses, the accident happened at about 6am on the N2 near Sibangweni village, 10 km outside Mthatha, towards Tsolo.

The witnesses said both vehicles were traveling towards Mthatha.

Sinoxolo Sabe said she watched as the Polo Vivo crashed into back of the stationery taxi filling up with passengers. The Polo Vivo then rolled down the embankment several times, Sabe said.