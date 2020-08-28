‘Nathaniel Julius was caught in crossfire between cops and gang’ – Premier Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says Nathaniel Julius was killed in the crossfire of a shoot-out between the SA police and a gang in Eldorado Park on Wednesday.

According to Makhura the incident happened after police received a tip-off about stolen car parts in the area.

“The boy who was disabled was allegedly caught in the crossfire between a gang and the SA Police Service on Wednesday.

“I am very disturbed about the events that led to the passing of an innocent boy,” Makhura said.

On Thursday, his death sparked outrage and led to sporadic clashes with the police.

Chaotic scenes emerged as members of the community hurled stones and burning tyres while the police replied with rubber bullets.

According to ER24 continued protest action in the area left at least eight people with minor to moderate injuries.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed that a probe has been launched into the death of Julius.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said investigators struggled to access the scene on Wednesday as the situation was volatile.

“When they ultimately managed to access it, it was almost impossible to conduct interviews as the community was violent,” she said.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said calm had been restored to the area.

Minnaar said no roads were blocked and traffic was flowing.

