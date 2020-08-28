Home affairs official arrested for 'selling birth certificates'

A home affairs official appeared in court in Emalahleni after being arrested for allegedly selling birth certificates.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said officials had noticed irregularities in the issuing of birth certificates earlier in the year.

“An internal investigation was instituted and the suspect, Muntu Edwell Monareng, promised the home affairs investigator money to discontinue the investigation against him,” said Sekgotodi.