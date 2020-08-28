News

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Is the Mtwalume serial killer dead?

By Nicole Engelbrecht - 28 August 2020
Joey and Anisha van Niekerk were at the centre of two plots to have them killed.
Joey and Anisha van Niekerk were at the centre of two plots to have them killed.
Image: Supplied

In today’s spotlight minisode, we delve into the recent murders in Mtwalume on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal to determine whether the suspect who committed suicide while in custody was the man responsible for the deaths of five women.

We also discuss the sentencing of Xander Bylsma, who murdered two teenage girls at a school hostel in North West, and the conviction of the group responsible for raping and murdering Joey and Anisha van Niekerk in 2017.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY:

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

 

PODCAST | When survivors fight back: the serial rapist who picked the wrong victim

In the 1970s in SA, women were living under a reign of terror.
News
4 days ago

PODCAST | Sibille Zanner - hunted and betrayed

Sibille Zanner parked outside her friend's house. They had a night of crafts, wine, and comfortable chatter arranged but Sibille would not make it ...
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | The missing - SA's unsolved missing persons cases

South Africa has a huge number of unsolved and open missing person cases at any given time.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Future-proofing the Eastern Cape economy – Scenarios to Build Better

Most Read

X