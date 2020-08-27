SA records 2,500 new cases of Covid-19 and 126 fatalities

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also announced that there were 126 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 13,628.

Of the new deaths, 48 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 33 in Gauteng, 25 in the Eastern Cape and 20 in the Western Cape.

This means that the most number of deaths have been recorded in the Western Cape (3,843), followed by Gauteng (3,428), the Eastern Cape (2,853) and KwaZulu-Natal (2,102).

The majority of cases are in Gauteng, with 208,156 cases. KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 111,585 infections to date, the Western Cape 105,273 and the Eastern Cape 85,625.

"Our recoveries now stand at 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%," said Mkhize.

The figures are based on 3,617,982 total tests, with 19,009 done in the past 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE