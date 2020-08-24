Uitenhage Teen murdered days before birthday
Instead of celebrating her son’s 17th birthday with him this week, a Uitenhage mother found herself at the morgue on Friday, staring in shock at his body, his face badly bruised.
This followed a frantic five-day search for 16-year-old Jaderyne Turner, who had last been seen on Monday last week...
