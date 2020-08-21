Hawks swoop on municipal building after arrest of acting city boss

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers were stunned to see members of the Hawks and SAPS swoop on the Mfanasekhaya Gqobose building in Govan Mbeki avenue on Friday morning.

The raid follows the pre-dawn arrest of Nelson Mandela Bay acting municipal manager Mvuleni Mapu earlier on Friday.

About 10 officials entered the building and The Herald understands they spent nearly 40 minutes at the budget and treasury building's first floor.

From there, they moved on to the 9th floor which is used for filing infrastructure and engineering documents.

After about an hour, municipal workers were barred from leaving the upper levels of the building as officials continued with their search and seizure operation.

Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile said Mapu was arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption.

This, he said, was linked to the human settlements department, of which Mapu is housing delivery director.

Mapu and his female co-accused are currently in the cells at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court ahead of their appearances.

Attorney Danie Gouws is representing the accused, while Advocate Clint Jacobs of the Commercial Crimes branch is prosecuting.

Court is not yet in session.

HeraldLIVE