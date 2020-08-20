'It breaks your spirit when people live like there's no virus' — KZN nurse

“Last week, I looked after three nurses on ventilators. It could have been me, and all they did was save people who were sick. As nurses, we can do everything but the public can stop this.”

These are the words of KwaZulu-Natal nurse, Nicky de Witt, who opened up to TimesLIVE about the daily challenges of working in a Covid-19 ICU.

De Witt, who worked as a trauma nurse for 12 years before joining ICU in the fight against Covid-19, says it worries her that people think the easing of lockdown means the worst is over.

“I understand that the government must reopen the economy, but this has people under the impression that everything is over, but it's not. People don't care much about this virus until it affects them directly. Many are still very ignorant.

“Why must someone die before you wake up?” she asked.

De Witt says watching people live like there is no virus and posting pictures on social media, is soul destroying.