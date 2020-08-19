Murder accused’s confession statement read out in court

A detailed confession statement by a Motherwell man accused of kidnapping and murdering his girlfriend was submitted to the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.



In the confession statement, Siviwe Khusani admitted to police that on June 16 2018, he had been out with his girlfriend Azinthle Feni, 25, when the two became embroiled in an argument after she allegedly wanted to leave the tavern they were at with another man...

