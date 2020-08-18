Snow and rain help fill up Western Cape dams

This week's cold front will leave South Africans shivering and damp, but at least the Western Cape's dams are filling up due to the heavy rainfall.

Provincial dam levels are now at 66.5% on average, with some areas, including Cape Town, even better off.

This is according to the Western Cape minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell.

“We hope to continue to see further rain and snow, in order to see further increases in dam levels in the coming months,” he said.