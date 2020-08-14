WATCH | King Buyel'Ekhaya Dalindyebo takes shots at ANC and its supporters
A video clip of AbaThembu King Buyel'Ekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo “calling” the ANC the “devil's fart” has gone viral.
Dalindyebo, who was speaking isiXhosa during the funeral service of Chief Sandile Mgudlwa, said corruption allegations levelled against the ANC had tainted the party's name.
The funeral took place at the weekend and the video was shared by the Engcobo local municipality this week.
Dalindyebo cautioned that if the ANC ignored the allegations, criminal activity in the ruling party would see it running SA into the ground.
“You need to be brave, because the thieves are stealing all the resources meant to shield us during this difficult period. The ANC was so innocent when it was in the hands of Oliver Tambo. What we are seeing today, I don’t know what to call it all.
“If it was just me I would say the ANC is the devil’s fart. But I won’t say it because we are at a funeral and there are church ministers here,” said Dalindyebo.
The ANC is facing a flood of Covid-19 relief corruption allegations.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband Thandisizwe Diko were among those implicated in a tender scandal. The Dikos have denied the allegations made against them.
Dalindyebo also took a jab at ANC supporters, saying the party's emblem was not something “closer to God”.
“Don’t come here bragging thinking that, when you are carrying an ANC emblem, you are carrying something that is closer to God, or thinking that you are carrying the most important thing in the world.
“There comes a time when you don’t have to tolerate any wrongdoings or coddle corruption. The way I see it, the devil is not even wearing underwear now, he is completely naked. If you continue to ignore wrongdoings, you are running SA into the ground,” he said.
On Twitter, Dalindyebo's comments saw him trending. Here is a snapshot of what some had to say.
There are certain things you say in our vernacular languages that are unacceptable but lose sting once they get translated into English. King Dalindyebo knows that.— Tat'uRadebe (@hlubizer) August 13, 2020
King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo says the ANC is the Devil's fart. I think His Majesty must apologize.— Máöpâ Ĺēķóķóťlo (@sebate15) August 13, 2020
To the Devil.
I honestly missed the verbal theatrics of the jailbird, king dalindyebo..! 😅— Hon. Mancibane ⚪️ (@ChimCham7) August 12, 2020
