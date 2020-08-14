WATCH | King Buyel'Ekhaya Dalindyebo takes shots at ANC and its supporters

A video clip of AbaThembu King Buyel'Ekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo “calling” the ANC the “devil's fart” has gone viral.

Dalindyebo, who was speaking isiXhosa during the funeral service of Chief Sandile Mgudlwa, said corruption allegations levelled against the ANC had tainted the party's name.

The funeral took place at the weekend and the video was shared by the Engcobo local municipality this week.

Dalindyebo cautioned that if the ANC ignored the allegations, criminal activity in the ruling party would see it running SA into the ground.

“You need to be brave, because the thieves are stealing all the resources meant to shield us during this difficult period. The ANC was so innocent when it was in the hands of Oliver Tambo. What we are seeing today, I don’t know what to call it all.

“If it was just me I would say the ANC is the devil’s fart. But I won’t say it because we are at a funeral and there are church ministers here,” said Dalindyebo.

The ANC is facing a flood of Covid-19 relief corruption allegations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband Thandisizwe Diko were among those implicated in a tender scandal. The Dikos have denied the allegations made against them.