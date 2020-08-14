Lawyer's bereavement delays trial of 'millionaire NSFAS student' Sibongile Mani

A theft trial against a university accounting student has hit yet another snag after it was postponed in the East London magistrate's court on Friday.

This time it was postponed because of a death in the family of Sibongile Mani's lawyer, Asanda Pakade.

Mani, a Walter Sisulu University student, was also not in court.

Mani has been in and out of courtrooms since 2017 when she was charged with theft after an erroneous National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) payment of R14m into her account.

She allegedly spent nearly R1m of the deposit.