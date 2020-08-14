Police arrest suspected robbers in matter of hours

Three suspects were arrested just hours after they allegedly robbed two houses in Motherwell and Zwide in Port Elizabeth on Friday morning.

The arrests took place at about 11.40am.

According to the police, they received a tip-off about a silver or grey Suzuki Celerio alleged to have been used in the commission of a robbery in Ndumba Street in NU7, Motherwell, where a plasma television was stolen.

The stationary vehicle was later discovered with all three suspects, aged 22, 24 and 27, still inside.

When members of the police approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended.

According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, a follow-up investigation linked the men to a robbery at another house in Dladla Street in Zwide that same morning.

During that incident, a plasma TV and laptop were stolen.

Four cellphones found in possession of the men at the time of their arrests were also confiscated for forensic analysis.

Beetge said the police had then been led to a house in Kwevana Street, Kwazakele, where the other suspected stolen items were discovered hidden in a room.

The men are expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Monday on provisional charges of robbery.

