Fitting send-off for Preston Shaw

Infamous Schauderville resident Preston Shaw, 60, was laid to rest on Thursday during an emotional send-off by his family and friends.

Shaw’s death has left the community in mourning with many saying he had become a father figure to them.

He died on Thursday last week.

The funeral was held at his Schauderville home where his family, friends and community members gathered to bid him farewell.

Outside, more community members across ages formed a chain along Jameson Street, some in parked cars, in honour of Shaw.

In an emotionally charged send-off, Shaw’s daughter, Layla, bid her father farewell with David Harkins’ poem She is Gone.

Wailing, Layla said it was difficult for her as they shared many memories.

“I was always the one who was a challenger for my father but, at the end of the day, we are all our father’s daughters and sons.

“Daddy may be no more but we are still here and we would like [everyone] to continue [the relationship they shared with him] with his family and not forget us,” she said.

Shaw is survived by his wife, son and four daughters.

After the service, pallbearers carried his casket out of his home into the street while another group followed carrying a large poster of a R200 note written “Rest in peace Money Lover” with his face on it.

The funeral followed three days after his drive-by memorial service which was live streamed on Facebook on Monday.

Shaw came to notoriety in the 1990s when he often was in the spotlight for alleged drug and gang-related crimes.

On September 11 1990, Shaw was also shot outside a Port Elizabeth nightclub, allegedly by late reggae star Lucky Dube.

He was left paralysed from the waist down and spent a year in a wheelchair and later on crutches.

On the night he was shot, Shaw had attended Dube’s concert at the old Reno Cinema in Korsten — a club which was later closed down and transformed into a church — and was allegedly involved in a scuffle with Dube and his security guards.

Dube was charged with attempted murder but the case was later thrown out because of lack of evidence.

In 2007, Shaw was quoted by the Weekend Post saying the shooting had changed his life and steered him away from his bad-boy ways.

Since the 2000s, Shaw had reportedly redeemed himself in the community, owning a tavern and a construction company.

Shaw’s daughter, Robyn, on Thursday said the family could not comment as they were still grieving.

