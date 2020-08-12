Parents delay reopening of Motherwell school

As schools reopened for grade 7s on Tuesday, pupils at Imbasa Primary School in Motherwell were turned away by parents who protested against the reopening of the school.



The school has been closed since the second week of July when parents protested outside the school gates expressing concerns about the safety of their children and inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE). ..

