Best friends open hearts to Helenvale’s poor

Being raised in charitable families opened the eyes of two Helenvale friends to the importance of sharing even the little they had with those less fortunate.



With the principle of giving engraved in their hearts, Rumain Jantjies, 23, and her best friend, Danielle van Niekerk, 24, founded the We Care Foundation in December...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.