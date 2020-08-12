Best friends open hearts to Helenvale’s poor
Being raised in charitable families opened the eyes of two Helenvale friends to the importance of sharing even the little they had with those less fortunate.
With the principle of giving engraved in their hearts, Rumain Jantjies, 23, and her best friend, Danielle van Niekerk, 24, founded the We Care Foundation in December...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.