Politics

Nail-file murderers sentenced to 15 years in jail

PREMIUM
By Kathryn Kimberley - 11 August 2020

Two Port Elizabeth men found guilty of murder — after an alleged thief was stabbed to death with various instruments, including a nail file, and several bones in his body broken so that he could be rolled up into the shape of a ball —  have each been sentenced to an effective 15 years’ imprisonment.

Andile Mbambani was brutally murdered in January 2018 after he was accused of having stolen money from the men...

