Nail-file murderers sentenced to 15 years in jail
Two Port Elizabeth men found guilty of murder — after an alleged thief was stabbed to death with various instruments, including a nail file, and several bones in his body broken so that he could be rolled up into the shape of a ball — have each been sentenced to an effective 15 years’ imprisonment.
Andile Mbambani was brutally murdered in January 2018 after he was accused of having stolen money from the men...
