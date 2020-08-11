News

Man arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl in Eastern Cape

By Iavan Pijoos - 11 August 2020
Police said the girl was on her way home at about 9.30pm when the man allegedly forced her into a house and raped her.
Police said the girl was on her way home at about 9.30pm when the man allegedly forced her into a house and raped her.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Cookhouse in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Bradley Rawlinson said the girl was on her way home at about 9.30pm when the man allegedly forced her into a house and raped her.

Rawlinson said the 28-year-old man was traced and arrested on Monday.

He is expected to appear in the Somerset East regional court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Veteran photographer Charles Pullen describes how he captured the 1990 Northern ...
August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising

Most Read

X