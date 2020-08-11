Krulkop Meisiekind grows up to embrace society

Like many black and coloured women, Port Elizabeth entrepreneur Abegail Witbooi believed her curly hair was not neat or beautiful enough unless straightened.

It was not until the 36-year-old noticed how comments about her hair often led to deeper discussions between herself and strangers in queues at shops and various service centres that she started embracing it and, consequently, finding her life’s purpose.

As she grew to love her natural hair, Witbooi said she intended to walk the journey with other curly-haired women by establishing her brand, Krulkop Society, three years ago.

“Everyone knew me as the girl with the curly hair. Each conversation that I had with people involved my hair and it always ended in the heart.

“People would start talking to me by commenting on my hair and the conversation would go on to other topics where they end up opening their hearts to me and I would get to know more about them and what they are going through in their lives,” she said.

Krulkop Society was initially a T-shirt range with the words “Krulkop Meisiekind” printed on it — the Afrikaans translation for “curly-head girl child” — but has since grown into a bigger brand of headgear, stationery, gifts, accessories and other items.

Witbooi made use of her creative design skills she learnt while pursuing an interior design diploma.

“The Krulkop Society is not about me but about people who are finding a sense of community and unity through this brand.

“As we speak, Krulkop Society is spreading throughout the country and making people feel like they are part of a community,” she said.

Witbooi said she aimed to instil a sense of self-love among people with all kinds of hair textures.

“I believe that when we all love ourselves, this world can be a better place.

“My message to people out there is that we are all beautiful with all different kinds of hair. To the girls with kinky and coily hair who think they are not beautiful because they were always shown a standard of beauty that’s different from how they look — your hair is not ugly and you're beautiful the way you are,” she said.

Whether one has long hair, a bald head, a long beard or no beard at all, Krulkop Society celebrates everyone for how they look, Witbooi said.

She said Krulkop Society wass guided by three main pillars which shehad identified as missing from society, namely love, affirmation and appreciation.

“I believe people need to appreciate, love and affirm each other more,” she said.

Witbooi said she had found her purpose in spreading a positive message through the love of her natural hair.

The former David Livingstone High School pupil was one of two of the school’s matriculants who were awarded the Miss Port Elizabeth R10,000 study bursary by The Herald in 2001. She studied and completed a diploma in interior design and now specialises in retail store design.

“I have learnt that there is a difference between chasing a career and purpose.

“Interior design is my career and Krulkop Society my passion, but I would not be where I am today if I hadn’t received that bursary or studied interior design because I’ve used many of the skills I’ve learnt,” she said.

Krulkop Society merchandise has attracted customers across SA.

— HeraldLIVE