Hundreds of PE residents take to the streets

Being fed up with the scourge of gender-based violence, the proliferation of farm attacks and murders, corruption in government and everything in between prompted Port Elizabeth residents take a united stand at the weekend and stage several protests around the city.

The protest action, which saw three different events taking place on Saturday across Nelson Mandela Bay, garnered much needed awareness in the hopes of bringing about social change.

A silent, sit-down protest held at the Port Elizabeth City Hall saw more than 200 participants gather with the hope that their presence would encourage the municipality to take action against gender-based violence.

Event organiser Tayla Hynch said the scourge of gender-based violence had become a pandemic which needed to be addressed by the metro.

“We have taken matters into our own hands as we are tired of government not doing anything about it,” Hynch said.

Hynch said it was concerning that there were not enough safe spaces for women who were victims of abuse and that even police stations were not on par with dealing with survivors of gender-based violence.

“Police stations need to be up to date with dealing with trauma counselling for example,” Hynch said.