Walmer establishment fined for flouting disaster management regulations

A Walmer establishment has been charged with flouting disaster management regulations, police spokesperson colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed on Saturday morning.
She said the Heugh road establishment was also fined R10,000.
On Friday, videos surfaced of police doing walkabouts inside the establishment, where patrons could be seen enjoying what looked like alcoholic beverages.
President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed the second ban on alcohol three weeks ago.
Naidu said: "The manager of a restaurant/bar in Walmer was charged last night (Friday) for contravening the Disaster Management Act, Reg 44(1) read with 48(2) as amended, selling, dispensing and distribution of liquor.
"The bar was closed and alcohol to the value of R7,500 was confiscated. A fine of R10,000 was issued."
Various proposals for lifting the ban on alcohol sales have been proposed to the government by scientists and organisations to prioritise livelihoods amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The latest proposal is a three-day window to purchase alcohol that was proposed by Prof Charles Parry of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).
