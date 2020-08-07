Condolences pour in for Zulu royal family after death of King Zwelithini's brother
Political parties in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday expressed sadness about the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s brother, and extended their condolences to the royal family.
Prince Mandla Zulu, 45, an IFP stalwart, died on Wednesday after a short illness, according to a statement from the IFP.
“He was a decorated servant of the people and a well-known and respected community leader. Prince Mandla was known as a man of not many words, but for the many actions and the impact he had on his colleagues, friends, family and his community at large,” IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said.
Hlengwa described Zulu as a mentor to many, a leader and a humble servant.
“We extend our condolences during this difficult time of bereavement to his wife, Princess Nonhlanhla Mambatha, his five daughters, his son and grandchild, to the Zulu royal family and to the Inkosi Langelihle Zulu of the Ngenetsheni clan,” he said.
The ANC sent its condolences to Isilo Samabandla Onke (King Goodwill Zwelithini), the royal family, the IFP and the Zulu nation.
“The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal understands the death of Prince Mandla Zulu comes at a time when the Zulu monarch is still mourning the passing of two princesses, Nobuhle and Busi, from Mbelebeleni royal house in KwaMashu, north of Durban.
“Their deaths came as the monarch was still mourning the passing away of the Isilo Samabandla Onke's sister, Queen Noloyiso Sandile (born princess Nomusa Zulu), who was the queen regent of the AmaRharabe kingdom in the Eastern Cape,” spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said.
The party wished the king “strength in these trying times”.
“May the Lord be with him and his family, It is sad the Zulu monarch is losing royal family members in succession,” Ntombela said.
At the time of his death, Zulu was a member of the IFP's national executive committee.
