Eastern Cape toddler killed by pitbulls

Police are investigating an inquest docket after two neighbour’s pitbulls attacked and killed a three-year-old toddler in Kirkwood on Wednesday afternoon.

It is alleged three-year-old Charl Baartman was in the neighbour’s yard in Aqua Park, Kirkwood when the two pitbulls attacked him. He was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police spokesperson Majola Nkohli said at this stage the details were sketchy.

The two dogs were later taken to the local SPCA to be euthanised.