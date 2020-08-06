Virus has worsened Eastern Cape health woes, deputy public protector finds

The public protector’s office says the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the Eastern Cape's frail healthcare system even closer to the brink.

Deputy public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka was speaking in Mthatha on Wednesday during a visit to the province that started on Monday.

She said she was met with a litany of woes, top among them the number of unfilled posts.

The list included a shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) and linen, lack of space for admissions and decaying infrastructure.

On Tuesday, Gcaleka moved from Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals to the OR Tambo district, where she visited the Mthatha General in Mthatha and Knessie Night Hospital in Sulenkama near Qumbu.

Speaking after visiting the Mthatha General, she said neglect was apparent.