Virus has worsened Eastern Cape health woes, deputy public protector finds
The public protector’s office says the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the Eastern Cape's frail healthcare system even closer to the brink.
Deputy public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka was speaking in Mthatha on Wednesday during a visit to the province that started on Monday.
She said she was met with a litany of woes, top among them the number of unfilled posts.
The list included a shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) and linen, lack of space for admissions and decaying infrastructure.
On Tuesday, Gcaleka moved from Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals to the OR Tambo district, where she visited the Mthatha General in Mthatha and Knessie Night Hospital in Sulenkama near Qumbu.
Speaking after visiting the Mthatha General, she said neglect was apparent.
“Having met both the management and unions, we were told about and observed a shortage of bed linen, high vacancy rates and decaying infrastructure.”
Problems with the hospital’s infrastructure had been worsened by the pandemic, making it difficult for staff to do their jobs properly, she said.
She was speaking after an hour-long closed-door meeting with stakeholders.
Gcalela said: “In 2012 the hospital was gazetted as a regional hospital, meaning they have to provide level 2 services.
“However, because there is no district hospital around, they have also to provide level 1 services and their budget is inadequate for them to do both.”
“The coronavirus pandemic has seriously magnified their challenges, and as a result they have had to close down the paediatric service as well as surgery.
“They have had to prioritise Covid-19 cases,” Gcaleka said.
The hospital also had a serious shortage of vehicles.
“So it makes it difficult for their clinical services. They also have a high [staff] vacancy rate which dates back many years.
“They have not had a permanent CEO and head of clinical services since last year.
“This means a huge vacuum of leadership, which has made it difficult for hospital operations, especially during this time,” she said.
“We have taken the stance of working together with the government and try to resolve the challenges the people of SA are facing.
“We need the government to make the system more conducive to the public. We will assist with remedial actions,” she said.
Gcaleka was told the private sector was assisting with shortages in PPE.
